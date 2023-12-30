  • WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Kevin Redfern)
  • WVU assistant coach Alex Ruoff watches the action in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU assistant coach Da’Sean Butler draws up a play during a timeout. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU assistant coach Jordan McCabe looks up at the scoreboard at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU big man Akok Akok receives instruction during a timeout. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU forward Josiah Harris during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Kevin Redfern)
  • WVU center Jesse Edwards during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Kevin Redfern)
  • Ohio State legend Greg Oden during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • OSU coach Chris Holtmann during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • WVU men’s basketball team during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Kevin Redfern)
  • WVU guard RaeQuan Battle during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • WVU forward Akok Akok takes the tip-off against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • WVU guard RaeQuan Battle watches his team play against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • WVU’s Quinn Slazinski slashes to the basket in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU’s Quinn Slazinski celebrates a play in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU’s Quinn Slazinski celebrates a play in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU forward Pat Suemnick deflects a shot attempt in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU guard RaeQuan Battle plays defense against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • WVU guard RaeQuan Battle plays defense against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • WVU forward Pat Suemnick defends a Buckeye in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU forward Pat Suemnick drives to the hoop in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. Suemnick ended the game with a career-high nine points.(Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU forward Pat Suemnick looks to score from the low block in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU forward Pat Suemnick kisses a layup off the glass in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU guard Noah Farrakhan looks to attack in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU guard Noah Farrakhan defends a Buckeye in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU guard Noah Farrakhan. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • A pair of WVU fans cheer at Rocket Mortgage Arena in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • A courtside WVU fan participates in the “Let’s Go Mountaineers” chant at Rocket Mortgage Arena in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU guard Kerr Kriisa looks to distribute in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU guard Kerr Kriisa runs the offense in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU guard Kerr Kriisa runs the offense in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • Former Mountaineer Chase Harler applauds the Mountaineers during their game against Ohio State. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU guard Kerr Kriisa fakes a pass against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • Ohio State’s Dale Bonner during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • Dale Bonner and Seth Wilson during the WVU-Ohio State game in the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • WVU forward Akok Akok dribbles against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Kevin Redfern)
  • WVU guard RaeQuan Battle shoots a free throw against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • WVU forward Quinn Slazinski attempts a block against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • WVU forward Quinn Slazinski drives the lane against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • WVU forward Pat Suemnick attempts a block against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • WVU forward Ofri Naveh dribbles against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • WVU guard Noah Farrakhan plays defense against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • WVU guard Seth Wilson drives the lane against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • WVU guard RaeQuan Battle attempts a shot against Ohio State during the Legends of Basketball Showcase in Cleveland. (Photo: Nick Farrell)
  • WVU guard RaeQuan Battle rises high for a breakaway slam dunk in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU guard RaeQuan Battle rises high for a breakaway slam dunk in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU guard RaeQuan Battle claps his hands at the end of regulation in the game against Ohio State in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)
  • WVU interim men’s basketball coach Josh Eilert (left) shakes hands with Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann after the Buckeyes defeated the Mountaineers 78-75 in Cleveland. (Photo by Nick Farrell)