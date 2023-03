WVU guard Joe Toussaint flexes after scoring a basket at the NCAA Tournament. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone.)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Mountaineers have been eliminated from the NCAA Tournament, following their first round loss to Maryland at Legacy Arena.

Though it was a disappointing result, the game was full of action, including a career-high 27 points from WVU guard Keddy Johnson.

Anjelica Trinone captured these photos during the game.

WVU forward Jimmy Bell Jr. wins the opening tip at the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

WVU forward Tre Mitchell shoots against Maryland at the NCAA Tournament. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone.)

WVU guard Keddy Johnson lets a shot fly during his career-high 27-point performance at the NCAA Tournament. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)

Joe Toussaint claps during the game against Maryland at the NCAA Tournament. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone.)

WVU guard Erik Stevenson fires a 3-pointer vs. Maryland. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone.)

WVU head coach Bob Huggins communicates with his players during the first round of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone.)

The WVU pep band plays a song during the first round of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

WVU Sports Hall of Famer Warren Baker watches the first round action at Legacy Arena. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

WVU Sports Hall of Famer Marc Bulger watches WVU hoops compete at the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

WVU guard Seth Wilson puts up a jumper against Maryland. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

WVU guard Kedrian Johnson reacts after a basket is scored. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

Kedrian Johnson dribbles against Maryland at the NCAA Tournament. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)

The WVU pep band plays a song at the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

Emmitt Matthews Jr. struggles after an injury at the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

WVU head coach Bob Huggins points to his bench at the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

The WVU men’s basketball team huddles up during a timeout in the NCAA Tournament first round. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

WVU forward Tre Mitchell shoots in traffic against Maryland in the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

WVU forward Pat Suemnick drives to the basket against Maryland in the NCAA Tournament first round in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

WVU guard Kedrian Johnson dribbles and surveys the court in the NCAA Tournament first round in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

WVU guard Joe Toussaint dribbles between his legs against Maryland in the NCAA Tournament first round in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

WVU guard Joe Toussaint reacts after a Mountaineer basketball vs. Maryland in the NCAA Tournament first round in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

WVU forward James Okonkwo blocks a shot vs. Maryland in the NCAA Tournament first round in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

WVU forward Emmitt Matthews dribbles up the floor against Maryland in the NCAA Tournament first round in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

WVU guard Erik Stevenson beats his defender in the NCAA Tournament first round in Birmingham, Alabama. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

WVU head coach Bob Huggins reacts to a play in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. (Photo Anjelica Trinone/Gold and Blue Nation)

WVU men’s basketball’s season has concluded, but the Mountaineer women begin their NCAA Tournament journey Friday afternoon against Arizona in College Park, Maryland.