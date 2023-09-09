MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers have arrived at Milan Puskar Stadium for their home opener.
After their loss to nationally ranked Penn State last week, West Virginia will look to rebound tonight when it entertains Duquesne. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.
When the Mountaineers arrived, they were greeted by fans outside the stadium as they walked the ceremonial Mantrip, led by 69th Mountaineer mascot Mikel Hager. Take a look at the photos from the pregame festivities:
This contest will mark the first meeting between the Mountaineers and Dukes since 1935. WVU is 4-3-1 all-time against Duquesne.
Stick with Gold and Blue Nation for complete coverage of the home opener, including a postgame recap edition of The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast.