PHOTOS: Mountaineers practice in Milan Puskar Stadium on chilly Saturday

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University track and field team completed day one of action at the EKU Twilight, in Richmond Kentucky, at Tom Samuels Track. The team also competed at the Virginia Challenge, in Charlottesville, Virginia, at Lannigan Field, on Friday, April 16.

At the EKU Twilight, redshirt freshman Ceili McCabe made her steeplechase debut. Her performance broke the WVU outdoor program record with a first-place collegian showing (9:57.93) and a second-place finish overall. She surpassed former All-American Amy Cashin’s school record (9:58.75,) from the 2018 NCAA Finals, in Eugene, Oregon.