COVID-19 LATEST: DHHR confirms three new deaths, Raleigh County sees more than 20 new cases
Vaccinate West Virginia: A coronavirus vaccination town hall
PHOTOS: Mountaineers practice in Milan Puskar Stadium on chilly Saturday
Gold and Blue Nation
Posted:
Apr 17, 2021 / 02:57 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 17, 2021 / 02:57 PM EDT
WVU wide receiver Winston Wright attempts to run through a tackle from Kerry Martin on April 17, 2021 at Milan Puskar Stadium.
Neal Brown oversees his team's drills at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
Neal Brown calls out to his team at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
Leddie Brown bursts through the hole at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
Jeff Koonz talks with WVU defensive back Scottie Young at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
Jarret Doege looks to throw at an April 17, 2021 spring football practice.
Jarret Doege hands the ball off to running back Leddie Brown at an April 17, 2021 spring football practice.
Garret Greene looks to throw to running back Tony Mathis at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
Garret Greene drops back in the pocket at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
A gaggle of Mountaineers make a tackle on wideout Sam Brown at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
Bryce Ford-Wheaton (0) and Jackie Matthews wrestle after the wide receiver made a catch in an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
Bryce Ford-Wheaton braces for a Jackie Matthews hit after reeling in a catch at an April 17, 2021 spring practice.
A'Varius Sparrow runs away from defenders in a drill during an April 17, 2021 spring football practice.
More on the Mountaineers
VIDEO: Neal Brown gives spring practice update
Video
PHOTOS: Mountaineers practice in Milan Puskar Stadium on chilly Saturday
Gallery
Steeplechase performances lead WVU track and field
West Virginia baseball drops series opener to No. 7 Texas Tech
Video
From the Mitten to the Fever: Gondrezick embarks on her pro career
Video
Spring and fall sports collide this week on the WVU Coaches Show
Sunday’s men’s soccer match against SIU Edwardsville canceled
WVU track and field splits for three competitions
Kysre Gondrezick selected fourth overall by Indiana Fever
Video
West Virginia baseball opens big series with Texas Tech
More Gold and Blue Nation
Trending Stories
Current and former Flying Eagles train under the lights to honor Aiden Shehan
Video
The names of the 8 victims murdered in the Indianapolis FedEx mass shooting
News
DHHR awards $43.7 Million to combat opioids
UPDATE: Five teens found and in custody
Gallery
Third annual Trout Derby coming to Fayette County Park
Funeral Assistance Program reimburses families whose loved one died due to COVID-19
Video
UPDATE: Two arrested in connection to Mercer County shooting
New aerial park to open at ACE Adventure Resort
Video
