BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)-- Parents, grandparents and teachers came out to the Raleigh County Board of Education meeting on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 to voice their concerns about the COVID-19 protocols in schools. Parents held signs that read "don't mask our kids" and "#choice".

Most of the parents who showed up to the meeting wanted the board to leave the decision of mask-wearing up to the parents. Each parent had five minutes to stand up and tell the board why they support this decision. One concerned parent asked to not have their identity revealed.