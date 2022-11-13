RELATED: WVU tops Virginia Tech to advance to second round

  • Nikki Izzo-Brown huddles with members of her WVU women’s soccer team prior to facing Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. (Photo Ryan Decker)
  • West Virginia senior midfielder Aria Bilal winds up for a shot attempt in pregame warmups before facing Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. (Photo Ryan Decker)
  • Mountaineers Aria Bilal and Julianne Vallerand battle for possession of the ball against a Hokies player in in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. (Photo Ryan Decker)
  • West Virginia senior defender Gabrielle Robinson (8) works her way up field and past a Virginia Tech player during the first half of WVU’s 2-0 win over Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. (Photo Ryan Decker)
  • A large crowd on-hand to watch WVU women’s soccer take on Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. (Photo Ryan Decker)
  • WVU’s Julianne Vallerand (26) fights for possession of the ball against a Virginia Tech player in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. (Photo Ryan Decker)
  • West Virginia senior forward Lauren Segalla (14) attempts to work the ball up field and past multiple Hokies players during West Virginia’s 2-0 win over Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. (Photo Ryan Decker)
  • West Virginia women’s soccer players, including Julianne Vallerand (26) and AJ Rodriguez (4) sing Country Roads after defeating Virginia Tech 2-0 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. (Photo Ryan Decker)
  • WVU women’s soccer players Maya McCutcheon (12) and Jordan Brewster (10) sing Country Roads following West Virginia’s 2-0 win over Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. (Photo Ryan Decker)
  • WVU women’s soccer players give high-fives to hundreds of fans following their 2-0 win over Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. (Photo Ryan Decker)
  • WVU goal keeper Kayza Massey shakes hands with fans following West Virginia’s 2-0 win over Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. (Photo Ryan Decker)
  • WVU senior Jordan Brewster gives fans high-fives while celebrating West Virginia’s 2-0 win over Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. (Photo Ryan Decker)
  • West Virginia’s Aria Bilal gets a hug from a fan in the stands following West Virginia’s 2-0 win over Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. (Photo Ryan Decker)
  • WVU goal keeper Kayza Massey shows how many goals West Virginia scored in the Mountaineers’ 2-0 win over Virginia Tech in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday Nov. 13, 2022 at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium. (Photo Ryan Decker)