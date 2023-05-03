Two players jump and high-five before the game vs. Pitt. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone.)

Check out our best frames from the 10-0 win

GRANVILLE, W.Va. — The momentum continues to build for WVU baseball.

The Mountaineers extended their winning streak to nine games Wednesday by beating Pitt 10-0 in mercy rule fashion. More than 4,000 fans attended the game, breaking the program’s regular season record.

Take a look at our best photos from this rainy rivalry game, captured by Anjelica Trinone:

Mountaineer fans stand and cheer following JJ Wetherholt’s homer vs. Pitt. WVU won the game 10-0. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)

WVU baseball helmets are organized before the game against Pitt. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)





Mikel Hager is WVU’s 69th Mountaineer mascot. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone.)



WVU’s JJ Wetherholt rounds third following a homer against Pitt. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)

WVU’s JJ Wetherholt rounds third following his three-run homer against Pitt. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)

WVU shortstop Tevin Tucker. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)

WVU skipper Randy Mazey watches the action from the dugout. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)

WVU’s Sam White warms up in the rain. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone.)

WVU fans, many bundled in rain ponchos, watch their Mountaineers take on Pitt. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)

Skipper Randy Mazey smiles during a home plate meeting before the contest vs. Pitt. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)



WVU second baseman JJ Wetherholt blows a bubble before the 10-0 win over Pitt on Wednesday, May 3. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)

A regular season record 4,070 fans watched WVU beat Pitt inside Monongalia County Ballpark on Wednesday, May 3. Two more fans watched from a hillside in the University Town Center. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)

WVU’s Landon Wallace reacts with disbelief after being called out at home plate. A review upheld the call. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone.)

WVU’s Ellis Garcia in the team’s dugout. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)

WVU pitcher Carlson Reed points and smiles during the 10-0 win over Pitt on Wednesday, May 3. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)

WVU’s Caleb McNeely heads for the dugout during the 10-0 win over Pitt on Wednesday, May 3. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)

The helmet of WVU star JJ Wetherholt is tucked away in a cubby inside the WVU dugout. (Photo by Anjelica Trinone)

Star second baseman JJ Wetherholt went 3-4 with three runs scored and three RBI, all of which stemmed from a home run in the bottom of the fourth, in the victory.

Next up, the Mountaineers face Oklahoma for a Big 12 series, which begins Friday. WVU (34-11, 11-4) enters that weekend series with a 1.5-game lead in the conference standings.