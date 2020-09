The Gold and Blue Nation team is kicking off year two of the Neal Brown era with the season premiere of The Neal Brown Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Nick Farrell, Tony Caridi and Dale “Wolfman” Wolfley bring you the latest on the Mountaineers leading up to kickoff against Eastern Kentucky University at Noon ET, on FS1.

In the first Coaches Corner, Tony and Coach Brown talk preparation for EKU, while working through a global pandemic. Coach Brown feels confident in his team to play the Colonels. Brown also discusses practicing tackling while following COVID-19 protocols, how the team will play with no fans in attendance and his expectations in the run game. All this and more in the first of two Coaches Corner, sponsored by Encova Insurance: