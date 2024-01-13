













Forward Pat Suemnick during WVU’s win over No. 25 Texas in Morgantown. (Photo: Anjelica Trinone)































MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Scroll the slideshow above for the best photos from WVU men’s basketball’s 76-73 win over No. 25 Texas Saturday night. It was the program’s first win over UT since 2021.

In the final meeting between the Mountaineers and Longhorns at the WVU Coliseum as Big 12 Conference foes, Pat Suemnick set the tone early with a monster dunk. He finished with a career-high 16 points. RaeQuan Battle and Akok Akok also added rim rattlers in the second half to get the gold rally towels flying high in Morgantown.

Two more ranked foes are up next for Josh Eilert’s team. WVU will face No. 19 Oklahoma for the final time in Norman on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 8 p.m. before welcoming No. 2 Kansas on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 4 p.m.