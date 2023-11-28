MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Ticket Office has announced a new pick-your-own conference home games mini-package that will go on sale beginning Wednesday for men’s basketball home games.

Starting on Wednesday, Nov. 29, from 9 a.m. to noon, Mountaineer Athletic Club (MAC) members will be able to purchase by logging into their accounts at WVUGAME.com. Men’s basketball season ticket holders will have access to purchase this priority offer from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

The pick-your-own mini-package will become available to the public starting Thursday, Nov. 30 at 9 a.m.

Fans are able to pick one game from three different tiers to complete their three-game package. Tier one will include either the Texas (Jan. 13) or Kansas (Jan. 20) games. Tier two will include either the BYU (Feb. 3), Baylor (Feb. 17) or Texas Tech (Mar. 2) home games and tier 3 will include either the Kansas State (Jan. 9), Cincinnati (Jan. 31) or TCU (Mar. 6) games.

The pick-your-own mini-package is priced at either $85 or $99 depending on seat location. To purchase your package, CLICK HERE. This offer will only be available online at WVUGAME.com.

Fans can still purchase mini-package tickets that include the St. John’s and Pitt matchups as well. The Gold mini-package will include the Pitt, Texas, Cincinnati, Baylor and Texas Tech games, for just $150 or $175, depending on seat location. The Blue mini-package features the St. John’s, Kansas State, Kansas, BYU and TCU games, and is priced at either $135 or $160, depending on seat location. To purchase a mini-package, CLICK HERE.

Single-game tickets for all nonconference home games are currently on sale now. To purchase single-game tickets, CLICK HERE.