Pistons hire former WVU men’s basketball coach Beilein

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein gives instructions to players in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Cleveland. New York won 139-134 in overtime. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Former WVU men’s basketball coach John Beilein has been hired by the Detroit Pistons as the team’s Senior Advisor/Player Development.

The Pistons announced the move Wednesday, saying Beilein will work with the team’s coaching staff to oversee player development.

“There is nothing more important to our franchise right now than the growth and development of our players,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores said in a statement. “Having spent time with John, we all know he is one of the best teachers in the game of basketball at any level.”

Beilein is 829-468 all-time as a collegiate head coach. He led the Mountaineers from 2003-07, boasting a 104-60 (.634) record. He then coached at Michigan from 2007-19, winning 278 games and taking the Wolverines to the national championship game in 2013 and 2018.

In the spring of 2007, Bob Huggins replaced Beilein as the head coach of WVU men’s basketball, and has remained its leader since.

Beilein also served as the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers for part of the 2019-20 season.

The Pistons finished last in the NBA’s Eastern Conference during the 2020-21 season, going 20-52. They’ve made the playoffs just twice since the start of the 2009-10 campaign, most recently in 2018-19.