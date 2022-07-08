MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s official ticket office announced Thursday that WVU had sold out its allotment of tickets to the Backyard Brawl.

While tickets to the game are still available on the secondary market, West Virginia’s allotment of 5,000 tickets is all sold.

“I don’t want fans to be confused, they can still contact the Pitt ticket office, or check our partners at StubHub for availability for that game, but the 5,000 tickets that we received as the visiting team are all accounted for,” said Matt Wells, the Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs at WVU. “We know there’s going to be a lot more than 5,000 Mountaineer fans, but we were at least able to move all the tickets in our allotment.”

According to Wells, Pittsburgh originally granted West Virginia just 3,000 seats in the only designated section for fans of the visiting team. However, WVU was able to get that number up to 5,000 before tickets went on sale.

Season ticket holders were the first fans to get a crack at securing their seats to the Backyard Brawl, beginning in June. After a three-week window, nearly 4,000 of West Virginia’s allotted tickets to the game had been secured.

“We looked at what we had left, which was about 1,000 left after those priority requests were taken care of, put them on sale to the public on Wednesday. So, happy that we could take care of some of our non-donors and our non-season-ticket-holders with an important away game like that,” Wells said. “We opened up sales at 9 a.m., and by 5 p.m. they were gone.”

Pittsburgh’s Heinz Field seats roughly 68,400 spectators. The Panthers averaged just 45,365 fans per home game last season, leaving 20,000 seats available. Pitt eclipsed 60,000 fans just once, according to its reported attendance numbers.

Not only is West Virginia’s rivalry game against Pitt being restored this season, but another installation of the Battle for the Black Diamond Trophy is in store, as well.

Both rivalry contests will be played away from Milan Puskar Stadium this season. That makes tickets to those games an even hotter commodity for Mountaineer fans.

“We do still have tickets available for that Thursday night clash in Blacksburg,” said Wells. “So we encourage fans to visit WVUGame.com, give us a call at 1-800-WVU-Game if you’re interested in heading to the game against Virginia Tech.”

Wells added that the Mountaineer Ticket Office received roughly 4,000 tickets for the Virginia Tech game. As of our conversation with Wells Friday morning, just over 1,000 of those tickets remained available.

“I anticipate that will sell out,” he said. “I imagine we’ll sell our allotment out and we’ll see a lot of gold and blue at Lane Stadium like the old days.”

Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium holds up to 65,632 fans. The Hokies averaged 58,729 fans per home game last season, including two sellouts.

The Mountaineers haven’t traveled to Blacksburg since Oct. 2, 2004. There have been three meetings since – two played in Morgantown and one played at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland.

More than 60,000 fans have been on hand for all three of those matchups. Both games at Milan Puskar Stadium were sellouts.

WVU begins the season with the Backyard Brawl on Thursday, Sept. 1 at 7 p.m.

Three weeks later, the Mountaineers will travel to Blacksburg for another Thursday night battle. The kickoff between WVU and VT is slated for 7:30 p.m.