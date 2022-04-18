New WVU women's hoops head coach announces first signing since taking over the program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit has announced the signing of Kylee Blacksten to a grant-in-aid for the 2022-23 academic year.

A 6-foot-3 forward from Colorado Springs, Colorado, Blacksten played the last two seasons at Colorado. She will have three years of eligibility remaining.

“What we love about Kylee is that she has a versatile skillset that fits our style of play incredibly well,” Plitzuweit said. “At 6’3”, Kylee can shoot it, handle it and post up. She also is a versatile defender, as she is able to guard multiple positions as well. Kylee is a high energy young lady who is highly motivated, academically and athletically! We believe that she is going to be a great fit with our young ladies, and it will be exciting for our Mountaineer family to get to know her!”

Last season, Blacksten played in 23 games for CU and helped the team to a 22-9 record and a berth in the NCAA Tournament. Additionally, she shot 30% from 3-point range during the 2021-22 campaign, which ranked No. 10 among Pac-12 post players with at least 20 attempts from deep.

Prior to her time at Colorado, Blacksten starred at Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs, where she was an all-conference selection in each of her four seasons as a Kadet.

During high school, Blacksten led Air Academy High to a 26-1 record and a berth in the state championship game during her junior campaign. She also averaged 14.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.8 blocks as a junior.

Blacksten finished her high school career averaging 16.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game as a senior. During her four seasons, she helped Air Academy High to an overall record of 68-10.

The daughter of Rick and PJ Blacksten, Kylee played AAU for BC Denver.