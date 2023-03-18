MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Just one day after the WVU women’s basketball season came to a close, the program is now looking for a new head coach.

It was announced on Saturday afternoon Dawn Plitzuweit is the new head coach at Minnesota after one season in Morgantown.

“Earlier today I met with Coach Plitzuweit, and she informed me she will be departing our basketball program to pursue an opportunity with the University of Minnesota. This move allows her to be closer to her home and her family, and we understand and respect that,” WVU Director of Athletics Wren Baker said in an official release.

“I want to thank Coach Plitzuweit for the positive impact she made on our women’s basketball program this year. I also want to thank our women’s basketball student-athletes for the pride they have and the effort they give in competing for West Virginia University. Our student-athletes deserve the best, and we will immediately begin a national search for our next head coach. We have a proud tradition, and our program is well positioned for the future. I am confident we will identify an outstanding leader to build on our success and take WVU women’s basketball to even greater heights.”

Plitzuweit became the first coach in WVU women’s hoops history to lead the program to the NCAA Tournament in her first season. The Mountaineers capped the year with a 75-62 loss to Arizona in the opening round.

Under her leadership, the program finished with a 19-12 overall mark. It earned its first-ever win over Baylor in Morgantown. It went on to take down the Lady Bears in Waco near the end of the regular season, marking just the second time it accomplished the feat.

The Mountaineers defeated BU when it was ranked as high as No. 17. They beat ranked Iowa State a month later, marking two top 25 wins for the 2022-23 season.

Plitzuweit was named the sixth coach in WVU women’s basketball history on March 31, 2022 after serving as the head coach at South Dakota from 2016-22. She replaced Mike Carey, the winningest coach in program history. He retired after 21 seasons at the helm.