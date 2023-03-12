Mountaineers slide in to Big Dance and are set for a reunion

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia women’s hoops is going dancing.

The Mountaineers will compete in the NCAA Tournament as a 10-seed in the Greenville 1 region, facing off against No. 7 Arizona. The squads will meet at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Maryland.

Dawn Plitzuweit returns to the NCAA Tournament after her 2022 run to the Sweet 16 with South Dakota that helped her earn the Kay Yow National Coach of the Year award.

WVU (19-11) finished the campaign on a three-game win streak and punctuated the regular season with its second win over Baylor, the program’s first-ever sweep of the Lady Bears. The Mountaineers had plenty of strong wins to boost the resume, including an upset over No. 21 Iowa State, but an early exit from the Big 12 Tournament and concerns over their nonconference strenght-of-schedule put their NCAA Tournament hopes in jeopardy.

Arizona (21-9) earned the fourth spot in the Pac-12 and built its resume with key victories over No. 4 Utah, No. 14 UCLA and No. 21 Colorado in league play. Like WVU, however, the Wildcats exited in the tournament quarterfinal.

Arizona enters the NCAA Tournament on a three-game losing streak.

The Mountaineers will line up against some familiar faces on the Wildcats, most notably Esmery Martinez. The senior forward is in her first year in Tucson after departing Morgantown this past offseason, and currently leads the Wildcats in rebounding at 8.3 boards per game.

Former WVU assistant coach Bett Shelby will be on the bench for the Wildcats as well.

Tip times and TV information have not yet been announced.