MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineers want to get back on the winning track on Saturday after an 0-2 week. We look back at WVU’s two-game road trip to the Lone Star State and preview their rematch with Texas Tech coming up on Saturday on a brand-new episode of The Bob Huggins Show. Hosts Anjelica Trinone, Ryan Decker and Tony Caridi will bring you the latest on the Mountaineers as the regular season winds down.

Only five games remain in the regular season before WVU heads to the Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City, Missouri. Anjelica and Ryan look ahead to WVU’s schedule and discuss what it will take for the Mountaineers to punch their ticket to the Big Dance in March. They also bring their keys to sweeping the Red Raiders on Saturday.

Bob Huggins and Tony Caridi look back at WVU’s road stint in Texas and discuss what went wrong. They preview Saturday’s rematch with Texas Tech, which has strung together a pair of top-25 wins since WVU took the first meeting back in January. Coach Huggins also discusses players that stood out and things to improve on before Saturday. All that and more inside the two-part Coach’s Corner.

Former WVU guard and current graduate assistant Alex Ruoff joins the program to discuss his journey back to the Coliseum in a different capacity. The program’s all-time 3-point leader returned to the Coliseum this season to learn about the coaching side of the game. He also discusses his former teammate Joe Mazzulla, as he was announced as the Boston Celtics’ head coach this week.

The Ultimate Mountaineer Fan contest is here again, but this time with a twist. This year, past winners of the contest, but only one can be crowned the Ultimate Mountaineer Fan. In a bracket-style contest, fans can go on and vote for whoever they believe is the biggest fan of the Mountaineers. WVU senior manager of brand & trademark licensing, Jenn Miller, joins the program to bring you all the details on the contest.

Wonderful Warren Baker also joins the show to bring you his weekly analysis on the Mountaineers as WVU gets ready to close out its regular season. Bake will also discuss key players for the Mountaineers, and what WVU will need to do in order to get a win over the Red Raiders.

