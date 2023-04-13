MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Josiah Trotter’s first spring with WVU football has come to an early and unfortunate end.

Head coach Neal Brown announced Thursday that Trotter, a freshman linebacker and son of former NFL star Jeremiah Trotter, sustained a leg injury last week, and will undergo surgery.

Brown said the player is expected to miss an extended period of time, and could potentially miss the 2023 regular season.

“He practiced enough to know he’s gonna be a star, but he’ll have surgery this week,” Brown said.

Trotter was one of the key prep recruits in Brown’s most recent signing class. He enrolled early at WVU in order to participate in spring practices.

But Brown noted Thursday that Trotter’s first spring in Morgantown has been a “rough” one.

Trotter’s older brother, Jeremiah Trotter Jr., is a linebacker at Clemson who earned second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press last season. His father played a dozen seasons in the NFL with the Eagles, Redskins and Buccaneers.