Quick Hits: Bob Huggins gives update on Taz Sherman, reacts to loss at Baylor

Huggins was once again pleased with the way his team competed, but is concerned for the status of his star guard

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia (13-8, 2-6 Big 12) gave No. 8 Baylor (19-3, 7-2 Big 12) all they could handle Monday night in Waco.

The Mountaineers led by 10 points early in the second half, but the Bears pulled out a victory on their home floor.

Bob Huggins gave an update on guard Taz Sherman, and spoke about the outcome of the game.

He also added, “We ain’t dead yet,” when talking about the outlook on the rest of the season.

Here are some of the biggest takeaways from his time with the media following the loss.

Update on Taz Sherman

Huggins described Sherman’s injury as a concussion.

“I’m not a doctor, and there are doctors here. I mean, they don’t have any way of knowing either, other than the fact that [Sherman] has a concussion,” Huggins said.

Sherman, who tallied a career-high 29 points, was having one of the best shooting performances of his West Virginia career when he was inadvertently struck in the face by a Baylor player.

Sherman went down immediately, left the game, and did not return to the game.

“It’s hard without him,” Huggins said.

Moving forward, Huggins said they hope Sherman will be able to return to the floor in the near future.

“We certainly don’t want to do it without Taz, or try it without Taz,” Huggins said. “Hope and pray that Taz is okay. I know how much it means to him. So, I hope and pray he’s OK.”

Huggins said that he’s had concussions in the past, even saying that he’s had what he described as a “really bad concussion.” So, he knows what his leading scorer is feeling.

“He got hit pretty good,” said Huggins.

Huggs still likes the effort, overall

For the second game in a row, Huggins was, overall, happy with what he saw effort-wise from his team.

“We competed man. We really competed. I’m proud of them,” Huggins said to begin his session with the media. “We competed like crazy today. We hung in there with out best player, and one of the best players if not the best player in the league, laying the locker room with a concussion. That showed a lot of strength that, you know, our other guys could come through.”

Huggins said he believed they’ve had good practices in recent days.

More movement on offense

The 77 points West Virginia scored Monday is the most it has scored in a game since the Mountaineers scored 82 points against Youngstown State in the final game before conference play began.

“I thought we moved the ball better. We scored better,” said Huggins.

Huggins said he recently installed some offense that he ran with WVU when he first returned to Morgantown.

“We put some different things in offensively. We tried to make some changes, defensively, as well. But we didn’t do a very good job with it,” said Huggins. “I say that, but we stayed in the game. We stayed in the game, so, I’m not ready to totally throw it out the window yet.”

Motion offense, specifically, is what has been installed.

“I thought our guys today did a pretty good job of running it,” he said.