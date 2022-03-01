MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The words “lazy” and “pouters” were two ways West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins reacted to what he saw during the Mountaineers’ 72-59 loss to Oklahoma Tuesday night in Norman.

The Mountaineers suffered a 10-minute drought, during which they didn’t make a single shot from the field. WVU also didn’t lead in the game after the 12:52 mark in the first half.

Here are some of the biggest reactions from Huggins following the loss.

Long faces on the bench

West Virginia’s bench was not shown often during the ESPN2 broadcast of the contest. However, Huggins didn’t mince words when describing what he saw from his players when they weren’t on the floor.

“When you’ve got guys pouting on the bench it really hurts you. Really hurts you,” said Huggins. “We had pouters today, which, we haven’t had for a little while.”

Huggins later continued with what he saw from his team.

“We had pouters, and that doesn’t help us at all,” Huggins said. “We got pouters, we got sulkers. Don’t make a shot, don’t get a rebound, don’t whatever. It’s just … We got a whole bunch of people that need to grow up.”

Lack of attention in the film room

Huggins has noted at times throughout this season that some players have lacked the necessary attention when it comes to grasping what the coaches are showing on film in between games.

He once again shared that sentiment Tuesday.

“We went over it, and over it, and over it. We looked at film, and showed them what happens on film when they don’t stay attached,” Huggins said. “Or when they don’t absorb the cut from the other side, and it makes no difference to them.”

Huggins lamented at the number of back cuts that WVU surrendered to the Sooners, as well as how his players didn’t guard OU big man Tanner Groves as closely or attentively as he would have liked.

“When you continue to tell them stay attached, stay attached, and we don’t stay attached and they hit three, after three, after three, after three, because we don’t stay attached,” Huggins said. “We also for three days told them [Oklahoma is] going to drive it, and [the Sooners] are going to cut from the other side. They’re going to cut from behind. And they must’ve done that five, six, eight times, I don’t know, in the second half.”

Where do you go from here?

While some members of the Mountaineers have just a few games remaining in their WVU careers, Huggins remains committed to working towards a brighter future.

“We’re going to fix the guys that I think are the guys that we can fix,” said Huggins.

As for the freshmen on this team, the head coach has spoken over the last month or so about their playing time. Fans have seen freshman guard Seth Wilson play much more as of late. And fellow first-year guard Kobe Johnson has remained part of the rotation.

For other first-year players, they haven’t played as much, if at all, which is something that Huggins is reflecting on as the regular season winds down.

“A decision was made redshirt some of those freshmen. We didn’t redshirt Seth, well, we didn’t redshirt our two guards,” said Huggins. “The rest of them we redshirted them and we shouldn’t have, really. Honestly, that’s my fault. Should’ve played them, because by now they’d be playing ahead of a lot of those other guys.”

One thing that Huggins has been consistent on this season is saying that it’s up to him to change the outcome of games.

He echoed that belief once again Tuesday.

“I’m going to do anything and everything possible to win some games for these guys,” said Huggins. “We’ve got one more regular season game and then we go to the conference tournament.”