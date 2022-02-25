Huggins isn't over the disappointment of WVU's loss to Iowa State, but he's excited about his program's future

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball is back home on Saturday when it hosts the No. 20 Texas Longhorns at a sold-out WVU Coliseum.

The Mountaineers hope to get over their slump with one of the teams’ most stinging losses of the season, giving up a late lead to Iowa State in Ames. Although WVU’s postseason prospects look grim at the moment, head coach Bob Huggins made it clear when he spoke to the media on Friday that he isn’t giving up on this season.

Here’s what the head coach had to say:

On to the Longhorns

Huggins was noticeably frustrated after the loss to Iowa State on Wednesday.

Despite a lead with just seconds to go, WVU committed a crucial turnover on an inbound play to allow the Cyclones to steal the lead. On Friday, he echoed exactly what he said in his post-game presser about that final sequence: WVU simply did not execute.

“It wasn’t a play. It was two guys standing where they shouldn’t have been, one guy running to the corner, and then [Jalen Bridges] had to run all the way across the court to try to get it,” Huggins said. “I mean, I’m dumb, but I ain’t that damn dumb.”

Huggins was clearly still stung by that loss, but with time running out this season, he is turning his attention to Texas.

WVU opened its conference slate against the Longhorns on New Year’s Day in Austin, taking a 74-59 loss. The Mountaineers made the trip south with a depleted roster, however, as Taz Sherman, Gabe Osabuohien and Kobe Johnson all battled COVID-19.

Fifteen games later, Texas has jockeyed around the league standings and the national polls, but Huggins says one thing is obvious: its chemistry has gotten better.

“They’re a lot more cohesive now I think,” Huggins said. “Obviously playing together for this amount of time, you’re going to get that way. Same personnel, pretty much.”

Despite the disappointing results over the last two months, WVU has shown some signs of growth itself. Huggins has been pleased with his team’s effort in many of its recent games, and he says if they can keep that up, they’ll be able to get a win.

“If we play as hard as we played the other night, we’ve got to be able to finish games,” Huggins said. “We’ve got to be able to finish games. If we can finish games, then we’ll have our chances.”

Looking to the future

This past offseason, Huggins called on the services of several fifth-year transfers to fill holes in his shrunken roster. Those additions — guard Malik Curry and forwards Pauly Paulicap and Dimon Carrigan — have played crucial minutes for the Mountaineers this season and helped keep them in several close games.

On the flip side, however, those guys, along with Sherman, Osabuohien, and possibly Sean McNeil and Keddy Johnson, will be departing the program after this season. Again, WVU will need to fill its roster ahead of the 2022-23 season, so Huggins spent the day after the Iowa State game recruiting.

“[We need] everything,” Huggins said. “We’re losing some guys. Like, Malik’s been really good for us, really, really good for us, and obviously we’re losing him. We’re losing a bunch of inside guys, really, off the top of my head, Isaiah [Cottrell] would be the only big returning.”

WVU has three signees in its 2022 class, including one guard and a pair of forwards. It also recently earned the commitment of junior college forward Federiko Federiko, who will join as a sophomore standing 6-foot-10.

On the flip side, Huggins is really excited about the core that is set to return to his roster, namely the freshman trio of Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson and Jamel King.

Those three, especially Johnson and Wilson, have gotten plenty of valuable experience in their debut seasons. Johnson has already made four starts and demonstrated his value as a ball handler, while Wilson burst onto the scene in recent games with some scoring spurts to inject life into the team.

“We’ve got a heck of a freshman class. I think those two guys are very good. I think [forward] James [Okonkwo] is going to shock some people. Jamel really shoots the ball and he’s got length for a perimeter guy,” Huggins said. “They’ve got the rest of the year and the whole summer to get better, so I think those guys are a great start to fixing this.”

McNeil and Keddy Johnson still have the opportunity to come back as fifth year seniors, but Huggins says he has not yet spoken to them about their future decisions.

On Saturday’s Coliseum sellout

WVU has already played in front of two sold-out WVU Coliseum crowds — back in November against Pitt, and on Saturday against Kansas. Against Texas, the Mountaineers will get their third full house of the season.

“I think it helps us a bunch,” Huggins said. “I think playing in the Coliseum here is really good for us.”

Huggins didn’t know about the sellout prior to his Wednesday press conference, but saw it as another sign that his team had strong support behind it despite the up-and-down season.

“People have been wonderful,” he said. “We could not ask for a better crowd, a better fanbase.”