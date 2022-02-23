Huggins details what should've happened on play that gave the Cyclones the lead

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A turnover by West Virginia (14-14, 3-12 Big 12) with less than 30 seconds to play gave Iowa State (19-9, 6-9 Big 12) the lead for the final time Wednesday night in Ames.

After leading by as many as 12 points in the second half, the Mountaineers dropped their fifth straight game, and their 12th in the last 13 games played overall.

Bob Huggins spoke with the media following the team’s latest loss.

Here are the biggest takeaways.

Late turnover explanation

Attempting to inbound the ball with 25.4 seconds left, senior guard Taz Sherman had his pass to Jalen Bridges picked off by Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington. The Cyclones’ leading scorer made the ensuing jump shot from roughly four feet away, and Iowa State took an 82-81 lead.

West Virginia didn’t score after that play.

“Obviously I didn’t want that,” said Huggins. “I drew it up for them twice. Twice. Very simple thing, which unquestionably would’ve worked.”

Huggins detailed the play that he drew up for that inbounds pass. It called for a series of cuts and a screen towards the basketball, and then for one player to go long in the opposite direction. That’s where the play was drawn to go, but that wasn’t what happened.

“They had five guys inside the foul line. It would unquestionably work,” Huggins said.

After describing the play, Huggins said of the player who was supposed to set a screen and then take off the other way, “He never moved. He never moved.”

Kedrian Johnson didn’t play

Guard Kedrian Johnson was unable to play against Iowa State Wednesday night.

Johnson, who was questionable going into the game, was officially ruled out at halftime.

“Keddy tried, he tried to play,” said Huggins. “And there was just no way he could play.”

Johnson is averaging 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds per game this season. He had started the past three games after not starting two games in a row earlier this month.

Gabe brought the energy

Senior forward Gabe Osabuohien has been in and out of the lineup over the past week.

Huggins has spoken about what he needed to do to get back into the lineup, and play more consistently.

He was back in the fold Wednesday, and had one of the best games of his Mountaineer career.

“No, wasn’t a surprise at all,” said Huggins when asked about Osabuohien’s performance. “He practiced. He was the old Gabe again. Practiced, got him ready for what we were asking him to do.”

Osabuohien scored a career-high 19 points, grabbed five rebounds, and was 8-for-9 from the free throw line.

He also made an important 3-pointer at the end of the first half, which was his first made shot from beyond the arc since Dec. 2022.

Osabuohien played 20 minutes Wednesday night, which is the most he’s played since Feb. 5 against Texas Tech.

“He was off so long that his cardio’s not very good, and we had to take him out a couple times,” Huggins said. “I would’ve rather not had to take him out because he was doing some really positive things for us.”