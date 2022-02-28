Huggins gives his thoughts on the NBA Draft process, how it affects his roster, as well as his thoughts on a currently injured Mountaineer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As the transfer portal continues to swirl throughout the college sports landscape, how coaches manage their rosters has become an even larger topic of discussion.

Coaches don’t just face challenges in managing their lineups or rotations during games, but also in how they go about finding and replacing players once the season is over.

Roster management topics were heavily discussed with WVU men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins on Monday. Here are some of the topics that were discussed, along with Huggins’ thoughts.

“Why would you recruit a freshman?”

That is one of the questions that Huggins was asked on Monday.

Below is the line of questioning with that reporter, and Huggins full answers.

REPORTER: “WHY WOULD YOU RECRUIT A FRESHMAN? I MEAN, IT’S MUCH EASIER TO GET OUT OF BEING AT A SCHOOL THAN GETTING INTO IT.“

HUGGINS: “Why would you recruit a freshman? I think our freshmen that we have in our program right now are going to be really good players. I think you can see that they’re starting to get some playing time. We’ve got at least two of the four, probably all four, that are going to see significant minutes next year. I mean, like Taz Sherman minutes, and so forth. So, I guess, I think it’s better for college basketball. I think it’s better for our fan base. I don’t know that our fan base would relate to us flipping the roster year-by-year. And it’s important to me that our team does represent West Virginia and the people of West Virginia.”

REPORTER: “YOU CAN’T REALLY EXPECT TO SEE THEM THREE OR FOUR YEARS FROM NOW — EXPECT. IF THEY’RE THAT GOOD.“

Huggins: “OK, they’re good enough. I mean whoever thought…Listen, no one recruited Deuce McBride. And so, who would ever expect that Deuce is going to leave after his sophomore year? Nobody. Not his mom, not his dad. Nobody. So, you don’t have him four [years], you have him three. It’s heck of a lot easier when you have some veteran guys that know what you want done on both ends of the floor. I mean, that was our strength for how many years. We had guys that knew what they were doing, that were good, that we could go from man-to-man to 1-3-1. We could play point drop. We could run a myriad of different offensive sets because they knew what they were doing. We’ve got guys out there now that are running into each other.”

Thoughts on the draft process

Huggins has spoken multiple times this season about the shortcomings he sees with the timing of the NBA Draft process. In his mind, it not only affects the players that will remain on the roster, but also impacts how he and his coaches go about filling the roster, both through recruiting and the transfer portal.

In the past, he has even laid out his idea for a significant change: transfer portal camps, which he believes could greatly streamline an important period of the offseason for coaches, transfers and professional scouts.

But Huggins is also concerned about the length of times players have to make hard decisions about their NBA Draft status.

“When you sit there and you have two guys [Derek Culver and Miles McBride] that are first team all-league guys, and two guys that probably should’ve been All-Americans, and you’re waiting and you’re waiting and you’re waiting to see if they’re going to come back or not — because certainly you don’t want to give their scholarship away,” Huggins said, “particularly in light of the fact that they said they want to get a better idea of where they’re going to go. OK, I understand that. I just think it’s too late.”

This year, the NBA Draft is set for July 29, and players have until June 13 to withdraw from the draft pool and return to school. That deadline comes more than three months after West Virginia’s final regular season game.

“I think they need to change the rule,” said Huggins. “Because guys pretty much know. We have to wait so long that what’s available may not be what you need.”

Not going to impose his own deadline

As a follow-up to those comments, Huggins was asked if he would consider implementing his own deadline for players to give him an answer on their status for the following season.

According to Huggins, that’s not going to happen.

“So what do I do? I tell them you don’t have a scholarship, you can’t come back if you decide you maybe want to come back,” Huggins said. “I mean, everyone would say ‘Why did you do that?’ Everyone would. Particularly [the media]. ‘Why didn’t you wait?'”

Huggins, who has won more than 900 games at the Division I level and has sent numerous players to the NBA, says the current structure puts, “all of us in a very difficult situation.”

While the timing of the process is one hurdle for coaches and players alike to clear, there are, of course, other factors involved. Though, Huggins believes one of those factors isn’t as prevalent at WVU as it maybe is at other schools.

“A lot of times, our guys don’t have agents, the ones that are contemplating whether they’re coming back or not,” the head coach said. “So, who do you go to? It’s way too long. [The players] deep down know what they’re going to do.”

Latest on Kedrian Johnson

The senior guard has been banged up recently, and Huggins didn’t provide a direct answer about how much he’ll play Tuesday night at Oklahoma.

“[His absence] hurts us because he’s the guy that can put pressure on the point of their offense. So from that standpoint it really hurts us,” Huggins said.

The head coach described the hit which caused the injury as a “heck of a blow” and “not a love tap.”

“He’s got the hip problems, of which he got knocked down pretty hard,” said Huggins. “Then this is the second time he’s gotten cracked in the head. I don’t know. I leave all of that up to our medical staff. It’s unfortunate that things like that happen.”

Johnson missed last Wednesday’s game against Iowa State, and was limited to just seven minutes on Saturday against Texas.