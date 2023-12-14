MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — For perhaps the first time this season, WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert received news from the NCAA that his team actually might celebrate.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Eilert’s first public comments since the NCAA announced its decision to temporarily strike its multi-time transfer rules during a court-ordered temporary restraining order:

Cautiously optimistic

Eilert and his staff are “cautiously optimistic” about the potential of looping previously ineligible guards RaeQuan Battle and Noah Farrakhan into his roster, but the program still isn’t ready to include them into the rotation without knowing how the temporary restraining order impacts their eligibility.

“I saw [Wednesday] night that several schools had played their affected student-athletes, and some had sat them out,” Eilert said. “We’re still in limbo, and I think there [are] a lot of schools out there [that] are still in limbo trying to figure out those answers, or [to] get those questions they have answered. Fortunately, we don’t play until Saturday evening, and we’re hoping to get those answers sooner [rather] than later.”

“[We] just need some more clarity more than anything,” Eilert added. “Selfishly, we can sit here and think [that Battle and Farrakhan] can really help us, but we’ve got to think about the student-athlete and how that affects their overall eligibility.”

Battle’s emotional day

In addition to the lawsuit against the NCAA that was filed by several state attorney generals, Battle is individually suing the NCAA regarding the initial denials of his transfer waiver and its subsequent appeal. He testified for over 30 minutes during the hearing in Wheeling Wednesday that addressed both lawsuits. A federal judge deferred any ruling in Battle’s case to the second hearing that will take place on Dec. 27 after the 14-day temporary restraining order from the other case concludes.

“He’s the face of this entire process,” Eilert said. “I’m really proud of him. I told him that, for certain, and how’s he’s approached this and done this with so much class and integrity. That was the biggest message to him, [but] it took a lot out of him.”

As the cases continue to receive national attention, Battle is unofficially representing dozens of other multi-time transfers who were deemed ineligible by the NCAA.

“Does he want that attention? I don’t think he does, by any means, but I’m really proud of him for taking it this far and doing what he thinks is right,” Eilert said.

UMass scouting report

Eilert and UMass head coach Frank Martin previously worked together at Kansas State when Eilert was a graduate assistant and Martin was an assistant coach.

“Frank Martin [is] a person that I value a lot [with] his friendship and his loyalty over the years,” Eilert said. “[He is] someone I learned from when I was working as a young GA at Kansas State with him and our staff there at Kansas State, so I’m looking forward to that matchup.”

On the court, the Minutemen match up well with the Mountaineers. WVU has the second-fewest rebounds in the Big 12, and their average margin of 2.9 rebounds per game between them and their opponents is the lowest in the conference.

Those are the exact categories in which UMass excels.

“It’s the one crippling one that always stands out,” Eilert said. “They are really good at offensive rebounding. They’re top-10 in the country in second-chance points. We’ve worked diligently, [and] we have all season, [but] it doesn’t seem to be setting in, so we need to maybe take a different approach than we have [in the past] this week, but we’ve got to shore up our defensive rebounding.”