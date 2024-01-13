MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University men’s basketball team’s biggest win of the season to date came Saturday over Texas in Morgantown.

Here are the biggest takeaways from interim head coach Josh Eilert’s postgame thoughts Saturday night:

Gold-tier fan support

WVU wore gold uniforms and the fans received complementary gold towels in preparation for one of their most marquee home matchups of the season. The fans did not dissapoint.

“I just want to thank Mountaineer Nation and our fans, and everybody that showed up,” Eilert said. “The weather wasn’t the best by any means. We still got 11,500 here for a team that needs that support each and every night because it goes a long way with our energy and our program. First and foremost, credit to those fans, thank you so much for being here and continuing to back us through this season.”

‘Us vs. Them’

WVU lost three consecutive games before staring down the barrel of a three-game stretch against three ranked opponents, starting with No. 25 Texas Saturday night.

One down, two to go.

“The message I had for two days, I think came out of my assistant’s mouth when we were making some of these changes, it’s got to be us versus them,” Eilert said. “I kept on reiterating that terminology through the two-day process that our defense has to feel that help side.

“We gotta feel that from a ball pressure standpoint that everybody’s got each other’s back and with some of the changes you’re going to give up a lot more threes but going into the game you probably look at the first two games in conference play, we were probably giving up close to 45 points in the paint. It wasn’t exactly stellar, but we only gave up 28 points in the paint tonight.”

Turnover frenzy

Texas recorded 22 turnovers Saturday night, which is currently the most by a WVU opponent this season.

“It wasn’t pressure by any means,” Eilert said. “I told those guys if we don’t get spread and take a different approach to not get so spread and have each other’s back, we can put as much ball pressure as possible if we pack it in a little bit. They bought into it. Credit to our staff. Our staff really put together a good game plan in terms of implementing it on a short notice, and excellent job by them in owning the defensive end and locking in and selling it to our guys.”