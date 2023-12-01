MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU interim head coach Josh Eilert has competed against two legendary coaches (Tony Bennett, Rick Pitino) in the last three games, and there have been plenty of learning opportunities along the way.

Here are the biggest takeaways from Eilert’s postgame thoughts following WVU’s 79-73 loss to St. John’s Friday night in Morgantown:

Second chances

When the final score’s difference is in the single digits, look to the free-throw numbers and offensive rebounds

WVU went 31-for-43 from the free-throw line Friday night (61.5%). It was the third time since Feb. 2019 that WVU attempted 40 free throws or more and lost. The Mountaineers also let St. John’s corral 18 rebounds that were turned into 26 second-chance points.

“[If you] give them 26 second-chance points, you’re not going to have a chance to win that game,” Eilert said. “And we really did [have a chance] had we made some free throws down the stretch, and [had we] cleaned up some of those things that we’ve been trying to shore up the entire season.”

Aggressive games with a short bench

Friday night’s game was the first time since the exhibition scrimmage against George Mason in which the Mountaineers faced serious foul trouble. Center Jesse Edwards fouled out for the first time this season, and forwards Quinn Slazinski (three fouls) and Josiah Harris (four fouls) both needed their playing time managed in the second half.

“It was called like an old Big East game,” Eilert said. “[Rick Pitino] is a Hall of Fame coach. He knows what he’s doing. He can be as aggressive as possible, knowing he’s got a deep bench.”

Friday was one of the few times Eilert has played eight players this season, with both reserve guard Jeremiah Bembry and backup forward Patrick Suemnick earning minutes off the bench.

Wanting it more

Two key loose balls in the WVU zone went St. John’s way in the final five minutes, and those two effort-plays turned into five points for the Red Storm.

“I felt like in a lot of ways St. John’s was hungrier,” EIlert said. “They came in here and they wanted it. They played with that tenacity that we probably have that approach. We were more of a finesse, and they were more of grit, grind. They came up with every hard rebound, every 50/50 ball, and with a possession-by-possession game like that, you got to have those extra possessions.