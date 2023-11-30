MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU men’s basketball is three games away from earning some reinforcement when Kerr Kriisa’s suspension expires. For now, the Mountaineers are still scraping by with seven players in rotation on a nightly basis. That continues Friday night in a premier non-conference matchup at the WVU Coliseum.

Here are the biggest takeaways from interim head coach Josh Eilert’s media availability ahead of the St. John’s matchup in the Big East-Big 12 Battle Friday night in Morgantown:

Facing a legend

St. John’s is now led by national champion head coach Rick Pitino after a three-year stint at Iona. Pitino has won over 700 games with stops at Hawai’i, Boston University, Providence, Kentucky, Iona and, most notably, Louisville. He also spent six seasons coaching in the NBA, and another two in Greece.

For Eilert, facing Virginia head coach Tony Bennett and Pitino in a 10-day span is an honor.

“I’ve watched and followed [Pitino] as my career has advanced, and certainly [there are] so many things he does on the basketball court, and [he] is very admirable,” Eilert said. “It’s been fun to see how successful his programs have become at every different school he’s been at, but I had the same type of feeling going against Coach Bennett.”

Familiar territory

It’ll be Eilert’s first time facing Pitino as a head coach, but WVU’s leading scorer is very familiar with Pitino.

Pitino started recruiting Quinn Slazinski (16.3 points per game at WVU) in high school, but by the time he was ready for college, Pitino had departed. Slazinski later joined him at Iona for two seasons, and he was set to join his St. John’s team before pivoting to West Virginia at the 11th hour.

Both his former coach and multiple former teammates will be the bad guys for Slazinski Friday night.

“We’ve already had several conversations,” Eilert said. “Quinn’s passion can be a double-edged sword. I love guys that play with passion and intensity. What I’ve told him is [to] keep that passion and intensity within your teammates. [If] you do that, you’re going to be just fine.”

Supporting Battle

For his media availability Thursday, Eilert opted for some new attire instead of his typical WVU-issued gear. He sported a black hoodie with the inscription “Coach Eilert” along the pouch and a depiction of an Orca on the chest. The hoodie was a gift from his visit to the Tulalip tribe, home of RaeQuan Battle, over the summer. He said the Orca is an important figure in the tribe’s culture.

“It’s kind of a show of support for him,” he said. “He’s going through a heck of a lot mentally, trying to make sense of everything that’s been thrown his way, and I just wanted to show a sign of support because it’s weighing heavy on him. It really is weighing heavy on him.”