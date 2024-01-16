MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU women’s basketball team is no longer in the top 25 following its second consecutive loss last week, but the Mountaineers were able to rebound with a win over UCF in Orlando Saturday afternoon.

Here are the biggest takeaways from head coach Mark Kellogg’s comments ahead of his team’s matchup with Houston Wednesday night in Morgantown:

Continuity at tipoff

This season, WVU has completed a 13-game winning streak, entered the national rankings, left the national rankings and more. The same starting lineup has been out for the opening tipoff through it all.

“That group’s really, kind of, just been the best,” Kellogg said. “It’s not perfect from a rotation standpoint, but it’s worked for us up to date, and at this point, until either somebody gets hurt [with] an injury, or just starts playing really well, we’ll probably keep rolling with it.”

Three-point efficiency

WVU attempted 31 three-pointers against Texas, which had only been done eight other times in the history of the WVU women’s basketball. The Mountaineers then shot 43 deep balls against Iowa State, which is the most in a game in program history.

They lost both of those games, which are currently their only losses of the season. Kellogg believes that his team needs to replicate the same three-pointers they take in practice. Anything more is overkill.

“The ball always come back to you from underneath the basket [in practice], so that’s the rhythm that you typically shoot with,” Kellogg said. “So, we really want to be cognizant of getting threes from the inside-out. Offensive-rebound kickout threes are great because they typically come from inside and that’s what you practice.”

Houston scouting report

Like the Mountaineers, Houston enters Wednesday night’s game as one of the top-10 teams in the nation in turnovers forced per game (23.69) and steals per game (13.2).

“They’re similar to us on the defensive end ’cause they turn the ball over so much,” Kellogg said. “They’ll press and get after you. They’ll work hard and deny you in the half court quite a bit.”

Former first-team all-conference guard Laila Blair leads Houston in scoring with 16.9 points per game, and she also averages 3.8 rebounds per game.

“[Blair is] a kid that’s got our full attention,” Kellogg said. “It’s like every night, though. Every time you pull out the stat sheet right now somebody is a very talented offensive player, so you just got to start scheming around it, and try to figure out how to slow those kids down.”