MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The pressure is on for Mark Kellogg and the No. 24 WVU women’s basketball team, but you wouldn’t be able to notice by the way they are carrying themselves.

Here are the biggest takeaways from WVU women’s basketball head coach Mark Kellogg’s comments ahead of his team’s matchup with No. 10 Texas Saturday afternoon in Morgantown:

Winning with class

WVU’s identity was a bit of an unknown preseason with a new head coach, seven incoming transfers and six returning players. After a perfect 13-0 start, Kellogg isn’t noticing any chest-puffing in the WVU facility.

“To be completely honest, I haven’t noticed much [of a] difference, and that’s kind of the even-keeled nature of this team,” he said. “They are just ‘Steady Eddie.’ They always have been, never too high, never too low.”

Addressing a weakness

Pretty much any time Kellogg speaks with the media, he addresses that his team needs to improve on its rebounding efforts, and that might not change all year.

Texas touts the No. 1 scoring offense in the Big 12, and a large percentage of those points have come on second chances via the offensive rebound. The Longhorns lead the conference in offensive rebounds per game (16.9), and they also allow the fewest opponent rebounds per game (28.3)

“They shoot it at a high percentage anyway and then get 47% of their misses, so we’re going to have to do a good job on the glass against this team. With all due respect to everybody else that we’ve played, this is the best team we’ve played up to date.”

Texas without Rori Harmon

Star Texas point guard Rori Harmon will miss the rest of the season after tearing her right ACL during shootaround before the Longhorns’ 97-52 win over Jackson State last week.

Since the injury, Texas is 2-1 with its first loss of the year coming against then-tenth-ranked Baylor in Austin.

“They looked still pretty good,” Kellogg said. “[Freshman Madison] Booker slides over to [point guard] now and plays quite a bit over there. [Graduate Shaylee] Gonzales kind of backs her up as the point guard, so they’re going to look different. I mean, Rori just controlled the whole thing. Some people would tell you she’s the best point guard in the country.”

Booker — a 6-foot-1 freshman from Ridgeland, Mississippi — is averaging 13 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

“She’s a matchup problem regardless of where she plays. Whether she’s the point or off the ball, she’s a matchup problem. This is a kid that’ll be in the running, probably, for the [Big 12] Freshman of the Year and now she’s going to have the ball in her hands quite a bit more.”