For WVU, there might not be a better time for an off week, and head coach Neal Brown knows it.

The Mountaineers (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) won a hard-fought conference matchup with TCU (3-2, 1-1 Big 12) 24-21 in Fort Worth Saturday. Following an emotionally charged win with some somber undertones, Brown noted that the team is extremely proud, but also rightfully exhausted.

Here are the biggest takeaways from WVU head coach Neal Brown’s postgame press conference Saturday night.

An emotional win

Twice on Saturday night, WVU players and coaches rallied to their teammates’ sides as Mountaineer defenders Aubrey Burks and Trey Lathan were loaded onto training carts following scary injuries on the field.

Various other players injured themselves to different extents Saturday night. At times, the sideline took a somber mood, but the Mountaineers rebounded strongly and passionately.

“You saw the true mental toughness,” Brown said. “There’s nothing harder than seeing someone really get hurt in this game, and [then] being able to bounce back from that.”

With WVU having an off week starting Sunday, Brown noted that the players and coaches will take some time away from the program to reset.

“I’m probably as proud of a football team as I’ve ever been,” Brown said. “What a huge win.”

Greene’s return

Once again, junior WVU quarterback Garrett Greene was a game-time decision following his ankle injury in the Backyard Brawl. This week, though, Greene received the start at quarterback after making enough progress in his rehab in the eyes of the staff.

He completed 10-of-21 passes for 142 yards in the air, and he ran 12 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns in his first game back.

“I thought Garrett was really gritty,” Brown said. “Our guys believe in him. He’s got a little swagger about him. He never thinks he’s out. He thinks he can make every play. That’s gets him in trouble sometimes, but he makes a lot of them too.”

He appeared to limp off the field late in Saturday’s game following a quarterback keeper, but he noted postgame that the ankle feels fine.

Second half shutout

TCU recorded six drives in the second half Saturday. The first four concluded with punts, and the last two ended with blocked field goals.

the WVU defense allowed just 111 total yards in the second half.

“We bent a little bit, [but] we never broke. We got to work on our hands this bye week. We dropped four interceptions, I think, but our d-line is talented. We got pressure there late, and we got a really good push on both blocked field goals.”

The Mountaineers also forced a turnover on downs inside their own red zone in the first half. Six different players contributed to WVU’s three sacks, and four different Mountaineers recorded pass breakups.

“Defensively, I can’t say enough,” Brown said.