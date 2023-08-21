MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Another week of fall camp is over, and many lingering questions were answered internally within the WVU football program, but fans may not see the effects until the season-opener against Penn State.

Head coach Neal Brown, various assistants and some players met with the media Monday to discuss Saturday’s scrimmage, the second of fall camp. Here are the biggest takeaways:

An update at quarterback

Though nothing “formal” was announced internally, Brown knows his starting quarterback, and he believes that his team likely knows who will start against Penn State. Saturday’s scrimmage confirmed the trends that Brown and the coaches saw over the spring, summer and the beginning of fall camp.

In efforts to keep their game plan for Penn State as under-wraps as possible, Brown will not name Garrett Greene or Nicco Marchiol as the starter in a public setting prematurely.

“I don’t know if we’ll share that or not, but that’s been decided,” Brown said.

Sean Martin to return to practice as a full participant on Thursday

After spending most, if not all, of fall camp in a green jersey, defensive lineman Sean Martin will return to practice as a full participant on Thursday. Martin previously practiced in full pads, but his participation in full-contact drills was kept to a minimum.

Out of all the returning WVU defensive players, Martin had the most sacks (4.5) for the Mountaineers in 2022.

The coaches held Martin out of Saturday’s scrimmage, and linebacker Lee Kpogba and safety Aubrey Burks were limited by design in order to keep the veterans healthy and rested. Barring something drastic, all three will play against Penn State.

On the offensive side, receivers Cortez Braham and Devin Carter also rested.

Seven offensive linemen in play for rotations

Offensive linemen Ja’Quay Hubbard and Brandon Yates are battling for the last starting spot on the offensive line at left guard, but Brown said that seven WVU offensive linemen will be game-ready every week for the Mountaineers.

The seventh lineman who may earn meaningful playing time is Morgantown native Nick Malone. Out of high school, Brown was impressed with Malone’s athletic ability, but his work in the weight room and off the field put him in a position to succeed this fall.

“He just consistently has gained weight and gotten stronger, and so that’s what’s given him an opportunity,” Brown said.

Standouts from scrimmage

Brown shouted out the following players for their performances in Saturday’s scrimmage:

Offense

Wide receiver Traylon Ray

Wide receiver Preston Fox

Tight end Kole Taylor

Running back CJ Donaldson

Running back Jahiem White

Defense