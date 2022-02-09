Quinerly scores career-high, but KU takes down WVU

WVU guard JJ Quinerly pushes the ball after forcing a turnover against Texas Tech on Jan. 12, 2022. The freshman was especially pesky on the defensive end, forcing a steal while adding 11 points in the 64-53 Mountaineer victory. (Photo: Sam Coniglio)

WVU women’s basketball took its second straight loss on Wednesday, falling 65-47 to the Kansas Jayhawks at the WVU Coliseum.

Freshman guard JJ Quinerly gave the Mountaineers (11-10, 4-7 Big 12) a career-high 22 points in her third start of the season, but WVU’s offense couldn’t get going at all in the contest. West Virginia made 33.3 percent of its shots and gave up 18 turnovers.

“She’s the one that can take it off the dribble and shoot the pull up, she got up the lane, she’s the one that got two steals and two layups,” said WVU coach Mike Carey. “Everyone else was just sitting back and not getting up the lane. It’s amazing, when you get up the lane, good things happen.”

Kansas (16-5, 7-4) didn’t perform much better in the box score, however. The Jayhawks shot the same percentage from the field, and made just a quartet of three-pointers in the game, while losing 20 turnovers.

KU separated itself both on the boards and at the free throw line. The Jayhawks dominated the glass, grabbing 48 rebounds to WVU’s 30, while getting to the line for 26 free throws. They made 23 of those attempts, while sending WVU to the stripe for just 10 foul shots all game.

20 of Kansas’s free throw attempts came in the second half, which to KU coach Brandon Schneider, signaled a change in mentality among his players.

“I just think [the Mountaineers] are so good in their pressure defense, and I give a lot of credit to Madisen Smith, she’s an elite on-ball defender, just kind of the head of the snake up there and really kind of disrupts offensive rhythm,” Schneider said. “It’s hard to run offense, and I thought we did a better job of attacking pressure in the second half.”

That rebounding effort was made by the whole Jayhawk team, as Taiyanna Jackson led KU with eight boards. Chandler Prater grabbed seven, while Ioanna Chatzileonti and Zakiyah Franklin each had five.

Esmery Martinez led the game with 11 rebounds, but Quinerly was WVU’s runner-up with five boards before fouling out in the final minute.

WVU has consistently had issues scoring in the third quarter this season, but they had the opposite problem against the Jayhawks. In fact, the Mountaineers had their highest scoring total in the third quarter, posting 19 points in that period. Quinerly led that effort with 15 of her points in the third.

Martinez scored five points for WVU in the first quarter, but Kansas kept her scoreless through the next three quarters. Kari Niblack logged nine points and four rebounds, while Smith added six.

Holly Kersgieter led KU with 18 points, including two of its three-pointers. Franklin was next in the scoring column with 17 points, while adding six assists. Prater finished with 12 points.

“We were two steps slow from tip-off,” Carey said. “Just slow to everywhere.”

Part of that, Carey surmised, was fatigue from WVU’s double-overtime loss on Saturday to No. 18Oklahoma.

This loss hurts WVU’s NCAA Tournament resume, as it currently sits outside of most bracketology projections with a month remaining in the season. Kansas gets a little boost, as it sits on the bubble.

WVU next heads to Waco to face No. 10 Baylor. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. ET on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.