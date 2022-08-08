A former WVU star is heading back to Baltimore during the NFL Preseason.

The Baltimore Ravens signed cornerback Daryl Worley as a free agent on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Worley returns to the franchise after completing the 2021 season as a Raven.

Worley, a six-year NFL veteran, played for both Baltimore and Detroit in 2021, appearing in five games. He has bounced around the league over the last two seasons, appearing for five different teams since 2020.

The Philadelphia native was a third-round NFL Draft selection in 2016 for the Carolina Panthers. Worley played in 31 games for the Panthers (including 25 starts) before joining the Riaders for two seasons. He has racked up 272 tackles and five interceptions in 70 NFL games.

Worley played three seasons for West Virginia, finishing his career with 125 tackles and 10 interceptions.