The Baltimore Ravens have waived former West Virginia cornerback Daryl Worley, as announced by the team Tuesday.

The club released the 2016 third-round draft pick after appearing in two games for Baltimore this season. Worley was primarily used on special teams, and recorded his first tackle of the season on Sunday in the Ravens’ two-point win over Cincinnati.

Worley has played for seven different teams during his seven-year career.

Worley started 54 of the 72 games he’s played thus far at the NFL level. He has intercepted a total of five passes but none since 2019. He has also recovered one fumble and collected one sack along with his 273 total tackles.

As a sophomore in 2014, Worley was West Virginia’s fifth-leading tackler, and led the team with three interceptions. The following season, Worley earned first-team All-Big 12 honors after hauling in six interceptions, tallying 12 pass breakups, and forcing two fumbles.

Worley was selected with the 77th overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft by the Carolina Panthers. He spent two seasons there before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, an organization for which Worley never played.