The friendly competition is extending to the weight room and the golf course

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – There is no update to be shared in regard to who will start at quarterback for the Mountaineers when they play Penn State in September’s season-opener, but both junior Garrett Greene and sophomore Nicco Marchiol are continuing to evolve as buddies and co-leaders in the locker room.

Both quarterbacks offered offseason updates at the Country Roads Trust youth camp Friday amid offseason workouts that are “a lot more physically challenging” than last year, according to Marchiol.

“The relationship we have is so awesome [and] so beneficial for the both of us because it’s so good to have competition,” he said. “You [have] guys with two very different skillsets. There are things that we both are good at, and some things that we both struggle with. We understand that it’s a competition.”

“We go back-and-forth sometimes in the weight room and the locker room, but when it’s time to work, it’s time to work, and guys rally around leaders. [We have] two different styles of leadership, but both are effective. Both are trustworthy. Both get the job done. I have faith that whoever’s in the game is the guy who’s going to lead, and he’s going to have guys get behind him.”

It’s not all-for show, either. The friendliness extends behind the scenes, often times outside of the football facility.

“[Marchiol is] one of my closest friends,” Greene said. “We play golf all the time. We have a good balance of keeping the sports on the field, and then we’re friends off the field.”

After a presumed competition between the two quarterbacks was nixed last year with the addition of J.T. Daniels, Greene and Marchiol took a back seat for the majority of the 2022 season. According to head coach Neal Brown, that will not happen again this year after Daniels’ departure. It will be one of the two returning quarterbacks.

“I always know that Neal has trust in me,” Greene said. “Even if he did [get a transfer quarterback], me and Nicco are confident in our abilities that it would be one of us.”

Greene ended up replacing a struggling Daniels mid-game against Oklahoma, and then started the final two games of the season after impressing against the Sooners.

In both of Greene’s wins in 2022 – Oklahoma and Oklahoma State – he rushed for at least one touchdown. He averaged 83 yards on the ground between the two games. He led a 31-point offensive charge in the loss to Kansas State, throwing for three touchdowns on 204 yards passing.

“It’s up to me to run the game plan, whatever that is,” Greene said. “Whether that’s me throwing the ball 50 times a game, or [if] it’s me throwing the ball 20 times a game and also running it. It’s up to me to really run the offense, and then go from there.”

Marchiol threw his first career touchdown in the 65-7, week three win over Towson, and also took snaps in the season finale against Oklahoma State. He admitted that he entered the game against the Cowboys a bit more naive than he is now, calling himself “unconsciously incompetent.”

“You don’t know what you don’t know,” he said. “[I] definitely noticed the change of speed, the size of the players [and that] everything going on around [me] was moving a lot faster. So now, it’s getting to the point where I can just be comfortable in my environment, and just perform and get the ball to my playmakers.”

Who are the playmakers to watch? Marchiol name dropped receivers Devin Carter, Ja’Shaun Poke and Jeremiah Aaron as a few players with which the quarterbacks have established connections this summer.

Who will be throwing them the ball? The answer to that question is still weeks away from being answered.