Reliever Jacob Watters earns Preseason All-America nod

Watters becomes second WVU pitcher in as many years to be honored by the NBCWA

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia junior right hander, Jacob Watters, has been named to the Preseason All-America Third Team by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA). The organization released its list of preseason All-Americans on Tuesday.

It’s the second preseason accolade that Watters have gained so far in 2022. He was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team in January.

Watters finished the 2021 season with a 4-1 record and a 3.33 ERA through 19 appearances. The right-handed pitcher racked up 53 strikeouts in just 27 innings of work, and also was tied for the team lead with four saves.

He held opposing hitters to just a .165 batting average.

Watters is no stranger to NCBWA lists.

As a sophomore last season, he was named to the Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List. That made him just the third WVU relief pitcher to be selected to that list.

Watters being selected as a preseason All-American also marks the second season in a row that a WVU hurler has earned that distinction. The tall lefty, Jackson Wolf, was also named to the Preseason All-America Third Team by the NCBWA ahead of the 2021 campaign.

According to WVU, Watters is the 10th player in program history to earn a preseason All-America nod.

West Virginia opens the 2022 season in Conway, South Carolina on Friday, Feb. 18. The Mountaineers begin the season against Central Michigan as part of the Baseball at the Beach early season tournament.

They then play the home opener on Tuesday, March 1 at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark against Canisius.