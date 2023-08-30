Former Mountaineer QB threw for 640 yards and four touchdowns this preseason for the Cowboys

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning that the Cincinnati Bengals are signing former WVU quarterback Will Grier to their practice squad.

Grier most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys, where he threw for 640 yards on a 75.2% completion rate in three preseason games.

Leading up to Dallas’s preseason finale, the team made a trade for San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance. As a corresponding move, the Cowboys told Grier that he would be released upon the team’s cut day on Tuesday, but not before he made one final appearance with the team as a de facto tryout for the rest of NFL teams to see.

In the finale against Las Vegas, he scored four touchdowns, throwing for two scores and rushing for another two. He also threw for 305 yards, and completed 29 of his 35 pass attempts. On the ground, the former Mountaineer rushed for 53 yards, leading the Cowboys to a 31-16 win.

“For a preseason quarterback performance, that might be the best performance I’ve seen since 1999,” Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said.

According to Schefter, the performance caught the eye of the Cincinnati Bengals. He will be the team’s third quarterback behind Joe Burrow and Jake Browning.

The Carolina Panthers selected Grier with a third-round (No. 100 overall) pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He started two games for Carolina in 2019, and the Panthers later released him in August of 2021.

Days later, the Cowboys claimed him off waivers. In two years for the Cowboys, he was listed as the third-string quarterback behind Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush, and he spent time on both the practice squad and the active roster.

At WVU, he earned a second-team All-Big 12 nod after throwing for 3,864 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2018.