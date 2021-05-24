Report: Blue Jays to promote former Mountaineer Manoah

Will Alek Manoah make his first big league start his week?

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic is reporting that it’s a possibility. Rosenthal tweeted Monday that the Blue Jays plan to promote the former Mountaineer and have him start Wednesday’s game against the Yankees:

Blue Jays promoting their top pitching prospect, right-hander Alek Manoah, to start Wednesday against the Yankees, sources tell @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) May 24, 2021

Manoah was the No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, which is tied for the highest selection of a WVU baseball player in program history. The righty was the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year and an All-American in 2019 as he set a WVU single-season record in strikeouts with 144.

More recently, Manoah has been outstanding for the Buffalo Bisons, the Blue Jays Triple-A affiliate. In three outings for the Bisons, Manoah has tossed 27 strikeouts while allowing just seven hits and one earned run. His ERA is 0.50.

Manoah is scheduled to start Tuesday for Buffalo, but could receive a call-up before that game.

Stick with Gold and Blue Nation for updates on Manoah’s status.