Report: Carter agrees to contract with Suns

Jevon Carter is sticking around in Phoenix — and he’s getting paid.

The former Mountaineer basketball star has reportedly signed a three-year deal worth $11.5 million with the Suns, according to a tweet from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Restricted free agent G Jevon Carter has agreed to a three-year, $11.5M deal to stay with the Suns, agent Mark Bartelstein of @PrioritySports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) November 22, 2020

Plenty of Mountaineer fans took to Twitter to celebrate this “Woj bomb,” including Jevon’s biggest supporter: his mother, Cynthia Johnson.

In his first season with the Suns and second year as a pro, Carter averaged 16.3 minutes and 4.9 points per game, appearing in 58 contests for Phoenix. Carter and the Suns won all eight of their games in the NBA bubble in Orlando, Florida, after the regular season was brought to a halt due to COVID-19.

In 2018, Carter was selected by the Grizzlies in the second round of the NBA Draft. He played in 39 NBA games as a rookie while playing parts of the season with Memphis’ G-League affiliate.

Carter concluded his collegiate career at West Virginia in March 2018. He became the first Power 5 men’s basketball player to finish a career with 1,500 points, 500 assists, 500 rebounds and 300 steals.