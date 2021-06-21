Report: Cavaliers host WVU’s Culver for pre-draft workout

TCU vs West Virginia men’s basketball at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on February 23, 2021. (Photo/ Gregg Ellman)

According to a report, former Mountaineer forward Derek Culver has completed a pre-draft workout with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports that Culver was one of a dozen players projected as late-second round picks or undrafted free agents that worked out with the team.

Culver earned All-Big 12 First Team status last season after averaging 14.3 points and 9.4 rebounds per game. He ranked second on the WVU roster in scoring and first in rebounding.

In April, Culver signed with an agent, effectively ending his collegiate career.

Meanwhile, the NBA Draft Combine began Monday afternoon in Chicago and will continue through June 27. Miles McBride is the only Mountaineer who received an invite to the combine.

The NBA Draft is set for July 29, while the draft lottery is coming up Tuesday.