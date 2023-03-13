One of the top defensive players to come out of West Virginia University in recent history has signed a new deal with a new team.

David Long Jr., the hard-hitting linebacker, has reportedly signed a multi-year contract with the Miami Dolphins. The move in free agency ends his four-year stint with the Tennessee Titans, who drafted Long out of WVU in 2019.

According to reports from NFL reporters Jordan Schultz, Adam Schefter, and others, Long Jr.’s new contract with the Dolphins is a two-year deal worth $11 million.

That means he will make more in just this upcoming season than he did during the entirety of his first four years in the NFL while he was on his rookie contract.

Long Jr. has been a productive linebacker and has improved each year in the league.

As a rookie in 2019, the Cincinnati, Ohio, native made just 15 tackles in 14 games played. However, he set a career-high with 86 total tackles last season, despite missing five games due to injury. Long has also recorded all four of his career interceptions over the last two seasons.

Long was a standout at West Virginia, tallying 246 total tackles and 39.5 tackles for loss over three seasons.