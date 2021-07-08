Report: Former WVU QB Kendall set to join Louisiana Tech

West Virginia quarterback Austin Kendall (12) attempts a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Iowa State Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A former WVU quarterback has found a new home.

Austin Kendall, who appeared in 11 games for West Virginia over the course of two seasons, is reportedly transferring to Louisiana Tech, according to a tweet from BleedTechBlue.

Prior to the 2019 season, Kendall left Oklahoma to transfer to WVU, a move Sooners coach Lincoln Riley tried to block. Kendall was named West Virginia’s starting quarterback at the beginning of that season, before he was replaced by Jarret Doege late in the year.

Doege kept the starting job into the 2020 season, but Kendall still managed to forge the shining moment of his Mountaineer career during the Liberty Bowl. He replaced Doege at halftime of that bowl game and led WVU to a comeback victory over Army, throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the process.

Kendall completed 198 of his 327 passing attempts in two seasons with WVU, throwing for 2,153 yards, 14 scores and 10 interceptions. He will have one year of eligibility remaining, thanks to the NCAA’s pandemic relief waiver.