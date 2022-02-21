Jevon Carter may be searching for a new NBA home soon.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Nets intend to waive the former Mountaineer star to free up a roster spot for Goran Dragic.

Carter is in the midst of his first season with the Nets. He was drafted by the Grizzlies in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft, then later moved to Phoenix for a stint with the Suns. Carter reached the NBA Finals with the Suns last season.

This season, Carter averages 3.6 points and 12.0 minutes per game, making 46 appearances and one start for the Nets. During his collegiate career at WVU, he became the first Power 5 player to amass 1,500 points, 500 assists, 500 rebounds and 300 steals in a career.