Report: Ohio State pulls out of Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic

Ohio State will reportedly not be participating in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, citing concerns regarding COVID-19 as well as new travel restrictions imposed by the Buckeye State.

First reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Ohio State noted a spike in COVID-19 cases in Ohio as part of the decision. Additionally, a new travel advisory requires anyone returning to Ohio from a state with a 15-percent positivity rate or higher to quarantine for 14 days. South Dakota is one of seven states on that list with a rate of 51 percent.

The Buckeyes were slated to face Memphis in the opening round of the tournament. Dayton, another university in Ohio, is still slated to play in the event.

The event is set to tip the college basketball season off in Sioux Falls, starting with a clash between West Virginia and Texas A&M on Nov. 25.