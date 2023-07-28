MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – According to a report from Eurohopes.com, 6-foot-7-inch forward Ofri Naveh is committing to WVU.

Naveh, who recently played for U18 teams under the Israeli national team and Maccabi Tel Aviv labels, will reportedly join the team for the 2023-24 season.

In seven games for Tel Aviv in 2021-22, he averaged 11.43 and five rebounds per game. He shot 55% from the field, including an impressive 50% from behind the three-point line.

In the first five games for Team Israel during the U18 FIBA championships, he averaged 10.8 points and six rebounds per-game.

He joins the list of current WVU forwards that includes: Josiah Harris, Pat Suemnick, Jesse Edwards and Quinn Slazinski.