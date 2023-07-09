MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — According to national college basketball analyst Jeff Goodman of Stadium, West Virginia has landed Florida State transfer point guard Jeremiah Bembry Saturday.

Bembry is a 6-6 point guard who was a consensus three-star player out of Executive Education Academy in Allentown, Pennsylvania, though he is originally from Bronx, New York.

Bembry did not play for the Seminoles last season due to injury. He was in Morgantown recently for his official visit. He entered the transfer portal in April.

Bembry will have four years of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

As a high school senior, Bembry averaged 13.7 points, seven rebounds, and six assists per game.

Bembry is the fifth transfer portal addition this offseason for the Mountaineers. Other additions include Jesse Edwards (Syracuse), Kerr Kriisa (Arizona), RaeQuan Battle (Montana State), and Omar Silverio (Manhattan). All of those transfer portal pick-ups, except for Edwards, will help rebuild West Virginia’s backcourt.