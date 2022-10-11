Bruce Irvin is back in the National Football League. And he’s back with his old team.

According to reports from the NFL Network, the veteran linebacker is reuniting with the Seattle Seahawks.

Irvin will join Seattle’s practice squad, according to the report.

The Seahawks have not listed the move on their official transactions page, though the team recently placed one of its linebackers on injured reserve, meaning there is need at the position.

Irvin played in Seattle for four seasons from 2012-2015, and later returned to the club for two games in 2020. The former Mountaineer won a league championship with the Seahawks at the end of the 2013 season in Super Bowl XLVIII.

Irvin started 39 of the 60 games he played for Seattle. Nearly half of his 315 career tackles came with the Seahawks. He also recorded 22 total sacks while being a member of the organization.

The 2012 first-round pick most recently appeared in six games for the Chicago Bears last season. He has also spent time with the Oakland Raiders, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers.

In two seasons at West Virginia, Irvin racked up 22.5 sacks, including a Big East-best 14 in 2010, and 29.0 tackles for loss. He also forced five fumbles during his two-year stint with the Mountaineers.

WVU fans have been keeping a watchful eye on Seattle this fall, as Geno Smith has emerged as one of the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL. He threw for three touchdowns in Seattle’s Sunday loss to New Orleans.