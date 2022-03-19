After bouncing around the league, Green Bay is giving Rasul the bag

Former WVU cornerback Rasul Douglas has found a solid home in the NFL.

According to reports from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Douglas will re-sign with the Green Bay Packers after a breakout season in 2021.

The deal, which is reportedly set for three years, comes six months after the Packers pulled Douglas off Arizona’s practice squad in August. He participated in the Packers’ last 12 games of the season, starting nine and making five interceptions — two of which went for touchdowns.

Douglas’s new contract, Schefter reports, is worth $21 million. He could earn up to $25.5 million by its end.

The former All-Big 12 defensive back has bounced around the NFL since going pro as Philadelphia’s third round selection in the 2017 draft. He helped the Eagles win Super Bowl LII in his rookie season, but was cut before the 2020 season before the Carolina Panthers picked him up off waivers.

Douglas bounced around three different teams during the 2021 offseason, but ultimately ended on the Cardinals’ practice squad at the start of the campaign. When injuries struck the Packers’ secondary, Green Bay gave him a call, and he joined the team on Oct. 6.

Douglas played two seasons for West Virginia after transferring from Nassau Community College in 2015. He racked up nine interceptions and 78 tackles in that span, including a career-high eight picks in 2016.