MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Due to expected inclement weather in the Morgantown area on Wednesday, the West Virginia University baseball team’s game against Rider has been moved to Tuesday, March 8. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. ET, at Wagener Field at Monongalia County Ballpark.

Tickets for the game are still available at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME, at the Mountaineer Ticket Office inside the WVU Coliseum or on game day at the ballpark’s box office. Fans will have the opportunity to play Baseball Bingo with prizes available.

Tickets to the originally-scheduled matchup on March 9 will be good at the gate on Tuesday. Fans who are unable to attend Tuesday’s re-scheduled game can exchange their tickets for a future home game this season by calling the Mountaineer Ticket Office.

Of note, due to the change, Tuesday’s game will no longer air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. Live stats will be available at WVUsports.com.

WVU is coming off a 9-3 loss to Michigan State on March 6, at the 2022 Cambria College Classic in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Mountaineers (7-4) opened the three-game event at U.S. Bank Stadium with a 5-4 win over host Minnesota on March 4, before dropping a 6-2 game against Illinois a day later.

The Mountaineers enter the game with a 20-game win streak in midweek, home games. The streak began with a 9-6 win over Niagara on April 3, 2017.

Rider is led by 18th-year coach Dr. Barry Davis. The Broncs are off to a 6-4 start to the season and are coming off a three-game series loss at Delaware last weekend.