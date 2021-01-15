Rifle adds match at Ohio State

The West Virginia University rifle team will face Ohio State on Tuesday, Jan. 26. The match will take place at the Lt. Hugh W. Wylie Range at Converse Hall, in Columbus, Ohio.

WVU is 47-0 all-time against the Buckeyes since its first meeting in 1964. The two teams will meet twice this season, with a match on Jan. 23, at the WVU Rifle Range in Morgantown, West Virginia.

Ohio State will be the host of the 2021 NCAA Championships on Mar. 12-13.

For more information on the Mountaineers, visit WVUsports.com and follow WVURifle on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.