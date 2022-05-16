Four student-athletes from the West Virginia University rifle team wrapped up competition at the 2022 National Rifle Junior Olympic Championships over the weekend in Hillsdale, Michigan.

Sophomores Becca Lamb, Molly McGhin and Matt Sanchez, along with freshman Natalie Perrin, represented WVU at the event, which was hosted by USA Shooting.

Sanchez led the way over the weekend, as he claimed the gold medal in the men’s smallbore final, after shooting a 458.3. The Tampa, Florida, native reached the final after scoring a pair of 581’s in the qualifiers, good for an aggregate score of 1162 in the discipline.

Sanchez also reached the men’s air rifle final over the weekend, after shooting a combined, qualifying score of 1244.6. In the finale, the sophomore tallied a 183.2 to finish in fifth place.

Perrin also medaled at this year’s Junior Olympics in the women’s smallbore final. The Coopersville, Michigan, native shot a 443.5 in the finale to claim the bronze medal, after posting an aggregate, qualifying score of 1167.

In air rifle, Perrin shot a 621.8 and a 620.1 in the qualifying rounds to total a combined score of 1241.9.

McGhin shot a 619.8 and a 618.9 in the qualifying rounds for air rifle, which added up to a combined score of 1238.7. The Griffin, Georgia, native also shot a 582 and a 572 in the smallbore qualifiers, which totaling an aggregate score of 1159.

Lamb rounded out the weekend showing a 612.5 and a 618.6 in the air rifle qualifiers, netting a combined total of 1231.1 in the discipline. The Centreville, Virginia, native also tallied a 577 and a 586 in the qualifying rounds for smallbore, notching an aggregate score of 1163.